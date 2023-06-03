Home page politics

From: Daniel Dillman

For weeks the world has been waiting for the start of the Ukrainian counter-offensive in the war with Russia. President Selenskyj promises an early start.

KIEV – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the immediate start of the Ukrainian counteroffensive. The preparations have been completed. “I think we’re ready to start now,” Zelenskyy said in an interview with the US magazine Wall Street Journal about the current situation in the Ukraine war.

Most recently, experts had speculated that Ukraine wanted to wait for the delivery of further weapon systems from the West before starting the large-scale counteroffensive. Western allies had promised Kiev the delivery of F16 fighter jets and had already started training Ukrainian pilots. It is unclear when the combat aircraft will be available.

Ukraine war: Selensky does not want to “wait a few more months” with a counter-offensive

Selenskyj came up with that too. “We would have liked to have had some things, but we can’t wait months,” said the Ukrainian President. However, his government and the country’s military leadership are absolutely certain that “we will be successful”.

The Ukrainian president did not give a date for the start of the counteroffensive. Simultaneously with his announcement, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense released images of positions near the Russian-held town of Bakhmut. There, the Ukrainian armed forces are apparently preparing for a counterattack.

Volodymyr Zelenskyj on a visit to the front in the Ukraine war. © dpa

Will Bachmut be the starting point of the counter-offensive?

For a long time, the city was at the center of the Ukraine war. Russia only managed to conquer Bakhmut after weeks of bloody trench warfare. International observers estimate that up to 30,000 Russian soldiers died in the Battle of Bakhmut alone. Above all, the mercenary army Wagner is said to have suffered high losses in the fighting. Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin had therefore made serious accusations against the Russian military leadership and criticized the lack of ammunition and supplies for his troops. According to Prigozhin, his units have now left the city. According to information from the US news portal Newsweek Bachmut is currently being defended primarily by Russian reserve units.

Also speaking to the Wall Street Journal, Zelenskyy praised the air defense systems provided by the West. Most notably, the Patriot system would protect Ukrainian cities from Russian missile attacks. “There is currently only one weapon capable of stopping some types of missiles launched by the Russian Federation at our civilian population, schools, infrastructure and energy systems,” the Ukrainian president said. In the war that has been going on for more than 15 months, the Russian military has fired more rockets and drones at Ukraine and especially at Kiev in the past few days than at any time since the beginning of the invasion. (with dpa)