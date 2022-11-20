Home page politics

Andrew Schmid

Ukraine currently rates negotiations as unrealistic. Russia has not yet made any offers for peace talks. News ticker on war diplomacy.

Kyiv – At the moment it doesn’t look as if the Ukraine war will find a quick end at the negotiating table. “We have no official request from the Russian side,” said the Ukrainian presidential adviser Andriy Yermak – and then named the conditions for war diplomatic talks with the “enemy”, as Russia is called by Ukrainian politicians.

Before negotiations can begin, Moscow would have to “withdraw all Russian troops from Ukrainian territory.” The presidential adviser contradicts voices from the USA. US Chief of Staff Mark Milley said twice this week that the ongoing Ukrainian recaptures could potentially be an opportunity to start negotiations for a political settlement to the conflict.

Already in the middle of the week, Kyiv rejected rapid negotiations at the urging of the United States. The White House then had to deny that it was pressuring Kyiv. Ukraine alone decides whether to start peace talks, Washington said on Friday. Kyiv, on the other hand, currently sees neither the possibility of negotiations nor a ceasefire.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed the idea of ​​a “short-term ceasefire” with Russia on Saturday morning. “Russia now wants a short ceasefire, a respite to regain strength,” the president said in a speech broadcast at the International Security Forum in Halifax, Canada. Such a respite would not end the war but only make things worse, he said.

“A (…) real, lasting and honest peace can only come through the complete destruction of Russian aggression,” Zelenskyy further emphasized. Part of that “complete destruction,” according to Presidential Advisor Yermak, is the withdrawal of all Russian troops. How realistic that is seems unclear. Angela Merkel’s ex-adviser, for example, is skeptical about the recent Cherson withdrawal, as he does Merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA told. (as)