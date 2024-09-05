Home policy

The contact group includes around 50 states, including Germany. (Archive photo) © Uwe Anspach/dpa

For weeks, the government in Kiev has been begging its Western allies for more weapons assistance in the fight against Russia. Now, according to a media report, the president wants to make a personal appeal.

Berlin/Ramstein – According to information from “Spiegel”, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj will also be travelling to Ramstein on Friday for talks on further support for Ukraine in the war against Russia. During his visit to the US air force base in Rhineland-Palatinate, he wants to explain the seriousness of the situation to Western defence ministers and high-ranking military officers and ask for fresh arms deliveries, especially long-range missiles and air defence systems, the portal reported. When asked by the German Press Agency, the German government did not comment on the report.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin invited members of the so-called Ukraine Contact Group to the conference at the largest US airbase outside the United States. The contact group includes around 50 countries, including Germany. As in previous talks at the base near Kaiserslautern, non-NATO countries were also invited.

It is the 24th meeting of the Ukraine Contact Group, although most of the talks took place as video conferences. Russia has been waging a war of aggression against its neighbour Ukraine since February 24, 2022. The West is supporting Kyiv in its defence, including with extensive arms deliveries. dpa