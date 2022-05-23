Home page politics

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanks for the international support. © Gian Ehrenzeller/KEYSTONE/dpa

At the opening of the World Economic Forum in Davos, the Ukrainian President speaks via video link. His messages are clear as usual.

Davos – In the opening speech at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj called for “maximum sanctions” against Russia.

For example, an embargo on Russian energy sources is necessary, said Selenskyj in his speech, which was shown as a video address in Davos, Switzerland. Three months after the beginning of the Russian war of aggression, the 44-year-old also thanked for the international support. “The world believes in Ukraine,” he said. After the speech, many listeners stood up and applauded.

Invitation to companies

Zelenskyy also invited foreign companies to take part in the reconstruction of the destroyed Ukrainian cities after the end of the war. He suggested that frozen Russian property should also be used for financing.

In view of the impending hunger crises in the world, Zelenskyj also called for negotiations on access to blocked Ukrainian seaports in order to be able to ship urgently needed food from there.

At this year’s meeting in the Swiss Alps, almost 2,500 participants from politics, business and society will discuss solutions to international problems for four days. In addition to Russia’s war against Ukraine, the focus is also on the corona pandemic and climate change. dpa