For three months, Russia has been attacking its neighbor in the Ukraine war. Selenskyj is now urgently demanding more weapons – his country has a right to them. News ticker.

Update from May 24, 1:54 p.m.: Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger has suggested at the World Economic Forum in Davos that Ukraine cede part of its territory to Russia to end the Ukraine war. The British newspaper reported on this, among other things Daily Mail. Ukraine must start negotiations on this before the country creates “upheaval and tensions” that will not be easily resolved.

Ideally, the border between Ukraine and Russia should be restored as it once was. Exactly how this is meant remains unclear. Everything else would not be in favor of Ukraine’s freedom, but a new war against Russia itself, according to Kissinger.

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger. © Thomas Peter/dpa

It is “fatal” for the West to be carried away by the “mood of the moment” and forget Russia’s position of power in Europe, said the ex-US Secretary of State. Russia had been an “essential part of Europe” for over four decades. Europe’s heads of state should not lose sight of the long-term relationship – otherwise there is a risk of a “permanent alliance between Russia and China,” believes the 98-year-old.

Ukraine itself has repeatedly stressed that it is not prepared to cede territories to Russia. The war was only over with a complete withdrawal of all Russian troops.

Ukraine negotiations: Former Ukrainian minister calls for an immediate gas stop from Russia

Update from May 24, 12:42 p.m.: Russia’s war in Ukraine is a threat to global stability, according to former Ukrainian Finance Minister Natalie Jaresko. There is a risk of a food crisis if Ukraine cannot export its grain. “And in many parts of the world, hunger is leading to civil unrest,” Jaresko said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. A corridor must urgently be opened in Ukraine for the export of 20 million tons of grain from the previous harvest.

Former Finance Minister of Ukraine Natalie Jaresko. © Imago

The only way to prevent a global economic downturn is to allow Ukraine to win the war, said Jaresko, who was Ukraine’s finance minister from late 2014 to 2016. To do this, the West must do more than it has done in the past to isolate the Russian economy. “And that starts with oil and gas,” Jaresko said. The West must do everything possible to get rid of Russian gas. In the meantime, for example, tariffs on Russian gas should be imposed, which means “less money will flow back to Russia and finance this war”.

Jaresko also called on the remaining German companies to give up their business in Russia. “Your taxes are funding this war,” she said. In view of the sanctions and the impending loss of reputation, it is no longer worthwhile for many companies to produce in Russia anyway.

Update from May 24, 12:26 p.m.: The finance ministers of the European Union are discussing new billions in aid for Ukraine in Brussels. Deputy Commission President Valdis Dombrovskis promoted his authority’s proposal to provide nine billion euros as emergency aid. The EU Commission wants to help avert national bankruptcy in the Ukraine war. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates that Ukraine’s financial needs by June will total more than 14 billion euros.

Ukraine negotiations: Von der Leyen accuses Russia of using food as a weapon

Update from May 24, 12:16 p.m.: EU Commission President von der Leyen drew parallels to the Soviet era with regard to the Russian handling of grain in Ukraine. “In Russian-occupied Ukraine, the Kremlin’s army is confiscating grain stocks and machinery,” she said at the World Economic Forum in Davos. “It reminds some of a dark past – the days of Soviet confiscation of crops and devastating famine of the 1930s.”

In the Ukraine war, Putin not only used the energy supply as a weapon, a similar pattern can be seen in food security. Russia is deliberately bombing grain stores in Ukraine and blockading Ukrainian ships carrying wheat and sunflower seeds in the Black Sea.

In addition, Russia hoarded its own food “as a form of blackmail”. Deliveries have been halted to push up world prices and wheat is being traded against geopolitical support. “There is only one thought behind it: Russia uses hunger and grain to exercise power,” said von der Leyen.

As a result, wheat prices shot up worldwide. Vulnerable countries and vulnerable populations are most affected. “The signs of a growing food crisis are clearly visible.”

Ukraine negotiations: Von der Leyen wants to use Russian assets for Ukraine reconstruction

Update from May 24, 11:43 a.m.: At the World Economic Forum, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke out in favor of using confiscated Russian funds for the reconstruction of Ukraine. “We should turn every stone for this – if possible also Russian assets that we have frozen,” said the top German politician in Davos. It is about repairing the damage caused by Putin’s destructive fury and shaping Ukraine’s future according to the wishes of its citizens.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, at the World Economic Forum in Davos. © Markus Schreiber/AP/dpa

According to von der Leyen, the aim of the world community should be a defeat for Russia. “Ukraine must win this war. And Putin’s aggression must prove to be a strategic failure,” she said. “We will do everything in our power to help Ukraine assert itself and take the future back into its own hands.” Ukraine is part of the “European family” and is dealing with a crucial moment all democracies in the world do.

Update from May 24, 11:31 am: According to Ukrainian information, Russian President Vladimir Putin was the target of a failed assassination attempt shortly after the start of the war. The head of the Ukrainian secret service said in an interview. You can read details about the alleged assassination attempt on Putin in this article.

Ukraine negotiations: US President Biden sees the war as a global challenge

Update from May 24, 10:40 a.m.: US President Joe Biden has described the Ukraine war as a challenge for the whole world. At a summit of four leading Indo-Pacific democracies in Tokyo, Biden said, “This is more than just a European issue, it’s a global problem.” Biden continued, “We are moving through a dark hour in our common history.”

In addition to Japan, Australia and the USA, India also took part in the deliberations, which takes a neutral stance on the Ukraine war and does not support Western sanctions. Biden did not explicitly address India’s stance on Russia in the public portion of the summit. However, the US and other western states are trying to persuade India to move away from Russia. India traditionally has good relations with Moscow and buys a lot of Russian armaments.

At the meeting, Joe Biden gave the Australian leader a special greeting – and assured him it was “okay” if he fell asleep.

US President Joe Biden (right) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Indo-Pacific Summit in Tokyo. © Saul Loeb/AFP

“Many people would not have died”: Selenskyj blames the West for war victims

first report Kyiv – After three months of the Ukraine war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj has demanded modern anti-missile weapons and combat aircraft from the West against Russia – and blames the lack of arms deliveries so far for the victims of the war in Ukraine.

Many people “would not have died if we had received all the weapons we ask for,” Zelenskyy said Monday evening (May 23) in a new video message marking Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war of aggression. Since the war began on February 24, his country has been the target of 3,000 airstrikes and nearly 1,500 rocket attacks. The vast majority of attacks were aimed at civilian targets.

Ukraine-Russia negotiations: Zelenskyj demands the right to arms assistance

All of Ukraine’s partners agree that his country’s fight against Russia serves to “protect the common values ​​of all countries in the free world,” Zelenskyy said. That is why his country has a right to arms assistance.

At the end of April, Germany gave the green light for the delivery of the tanks no longer used by the Bundeswehr. But the delivery of the tanks has been a long time coming since there are problems with the procurement of ammunition. The federal government announced on Monday (May 23) that 30 Cheetah anti-aircraft tanks are to be made available to Ukraine before September if possible.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy © IMAGO/Sarsenov Daniiar/Ukraine Preside

Ukraine-Russia negotiations: situation remains difficult

In the east of Ukraine, where the Russian army has concentrated its activities, the situation remains difficult, said Zelenskyj in his video message. He does not expect that Russia will give up the occupied territories in the Kharkiv region and other regions. “The coming weeks of war will be difficult,” he added. (dpa)