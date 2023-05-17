Home page politics

From: Max Schaefer

On his trip to Europe, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy gathered further support in the war against Russia. Ukraine gets these weapons.

Kiev – “Ammunition, more powerful weapons for the front, more protection for our people, more political support”: Volodymyr Zelenskyj was satisfied after his trip to Europe and his return to Kiev. The Ukrainian President has been promised further arms deliveries. Germany alone is putting together a package worth 2.7 billion euros.

Zelenskyj was visiting Italy, Germany, France and Great Britain from Saturday (May 13) to Monday (May 15). In the meetings with the heads of state and government of the countries, however, he not only received promises about arms deliveries. There is now more support for Ukraine’s EU accession, Zelenskyy said in a video speech on Monday. “There is more understanding for joining NATO, it will come, it is inevitable.”

What arms supplies Scholz agrees to Ukraine during Zelenskyy’s visit

“We will support you as long as it is necessary, and we will not let up in our support,” said Olaf Scholz on Selenskyj’s first visit to Germany since the beginning of the Ukraine war. Scholz also announced the aid package worth 2.7 billion euros. Weapons deliveries from Germany to Ukraine include the following items:

30 Leopard 1 A5 main battle tanks

20 Marder armored personnel carriers

18 wheeled howitzers

4 Iris-T anti-aircraft systems

200 recon drones

100 Armored Combat Vehicles

artillery ammunition

Zelenskyy described the package as “very important and strong help for his country” and thanked him for the support. “The scope of German aid is the second largest after the United States,” said the Ukrainian President during his visit to Berlin on Sunday.

Side by side: At the meeting with Chancellor Scholz, Selenskyj described Germany’s arms deliveries to Ukraine as “strong help for his country”. © Christoph Soeder/dpa

France wants to support Ukraine in the war by providing armored vehicles and training soldiers

After his stations in Berlin and at the Charlemagne Prize ceremony in Aachen, Selenskyj visited the French capital Paris, where he met President Emmanuel Macron. He also promised renewed support. France’s focus is on training soldiers and upgrading existing weapons.

In addition to training soldiers and pilots and helping to repair vehicles and guns. In addition, several battalions are to be equipped with dozens of armored vehicles and light tanks, the US newspaper reported Washington Post.

Like Germany, France is hesitant about Zelensky’s demand for fighter jets for Ukraine. It is much too early for that, since Ukrainian pilots are not trained to use French systems. However, France does not want to rule out the delivery of aircraft.

Great Britain assures Selenskyj of anti-aircraft missiles and drones on his trip to Europe

At the end of his trip to Europe, Zelenskyj visited Great Britain. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also announced that Ukrainian pilots would be trained on various types of aircraft. Selenskyj emphasized this promise in his evening address on Monday. He explained loudly Washington Post also the intention to form a coalition of countries willing to train Ukrainian pilots with “modern Western aircraft”.

Great Britain also supplies new weapons. In addition to the “Storm Shadow” cruise missiles announced by the British Defense Secretary last week, the country is sending anti-aircraft missiles and long-range attack drones to Ukraine.

Despite the lack of arms deliveries: Selenskyj speaks of “good conversation” during the visit to Italy

The first stop on Selenskyj’s European tour, even before his visit to Germany, was Italy. The Ukrainian President already exchanged views with his counterpart Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Saturday. However, the Italian head of government did not announce any new arms deliveries.

After meeting Meloni, Selenskyj spoke of a “good conversation”. He also thanked Italy for “helping to protect the lives of our people”. Meloni pledged support for Ukraine after the start of the Russian attack. However, your government is divided on this issue. Domestic political considerations may have prevented them from announcing new aid to Ukraine, pointed out Camille Grand, an expert on defense and security policy at the European Council on Foreign Relations think tank Washington Post.

New arms shipments boost Ukraine’s morale

The new Western support for the West is also important for Ukraine’s morale and stamina in the fight against Russia. “It was important that Zelenskyy came back with the message that European support is there and will continue to increase in both volume and quality,” Grand said Washington Post.

In addition to Germany, Italy, France and Great Britain, the eastern NATO countries are playing a key role in supporting Ukraine. (ms)