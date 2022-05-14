Home page politics

Of: Anna Katharina Ahnefeld

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned against cooperation with Russia. © imago-images

The Ukrainian presidential adviser sees the Russian army and economy on shaky ground. News ticker on negotiations in the Ukraine war.

This News ticker on Russia-Ukraine negotiations and international efforts is continuously updated.

Kyiv – According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s adviser, Russia’s army and economy are on shaky ground in the escalating Ukraine conflict. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s image of the “invincible second largest army in the world” has already turned out to be “fake”, said Oleksiy Arestovych, according to the Unian agency.

The reality of the past few weeks has shown a real picture of the combat capability of the Russian army: “It threatened to dismantle NATO, but has already failed in two villages in the Sumy region (in north-eastern Ukraine).” In the negotiations for soldiers Meanwhile, in Mariupol, Turkey intervened.

Ukraine-Russia-News: Zelenskyj adviser predicts failure of negotiations

At the same time, adviser to the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy predicted what he believed to be the imminent collapse of the Russian economy in the summer. “Any attempt to negotiate with the West will fail,” said Arestovych. This will make itself felt in July or August at the latest in the event of a possible mobilization. He questioned whether the Russian economy could withstand this pressure. “There can be no healthy economy in a country where everything else is rotten.”(dpa/aka)