Netflix production titled Selena, the series came to streaming on December 4, 2020. Its successful premiere made it clear that the icon of Latin music is still valid among his fans.

After the release of the first chapters, Christian Serratos, who gives life to the artist, commented to EFE that the story is far from over, confirming that Netflix had already renewed the show for a second part.

New episodes of Selena, the series hit the service on May 4, and once again caught the attention of fans.

The story behind Selena Quintanilla’s “Forbidden Love”

“Forbidden love” It is the theme that also gives the name to the fourth album by Selena Quintanilla, which was released in 1994. The song not only positioned itself as one of her most popular, but also placed it in the first places in the music charts of several Latin American countries.

While some think that the Musical hit was inspired by Selena’s relationship with Chris Pérez, the truth is that AB Quintanilla, author and brother of the singer, used his grandmother’s love story as a reference.

In Selena, the series, the musician said that to write “Forbidden Love” he was based on the life of his grandmother, who in her youth worked as a domestic worker for a wealthy family in Mexico. She fell in love with one of her bosses’ children, but socioeconomic differences separated them. This story was told by Ibraham Quintanilla to his children in the singer’s bioseries.

The full chapters of Selena, the series are available on Netflix.