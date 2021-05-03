Netflix production titled Selena, the series came to streaming on December 4, 2020. Its successful premiere made it clear that the icon of Latin music is still valid among his fans.

After the release of the first chapters, Christian serratos, who gives life to the artist, told EFE that the story is far from over, confirming that Netflix had already renewed the show for a second part.

Release date of Selena, the series part 2

With Serratos again under the skin of Selena Quintanilla, the preview shows the artist dancing in her unmistakable purple wardrobe, which she wore to a presentation at the Houston Astrodome in 1995.

Premiere time of Selena, the series part 2

What happened in Selena, series part 1?

Throughout its nine episodes we saw the story of Selena Quintanilla, the singer’s unusual childhood, her father’s efforts to succeed in the world of music with his band, the sacrifices they made to fulfill their dreams, and her meteoric rise to music. fame. The artist’s relationship with who would later become her husband, Chris Pérez, was also part of the plot.

What will we see in Selena, series part 2?

In the new stage of Selena, the Netflix series We will see the singer at the peak of her career, her marriage to Chris Pérez, problems with her family and her relationship with Yolanda Saldívar, the woman who ended her life in 1995.

Yolanda Saldívar makes her first appearance on the Selena series. Photo: Netflix