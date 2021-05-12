Selena Quintanilla, as the Netflix production Selena tells the series, in nineteen ninety five he was on the cusp of his career and his life.

He was 23 years old, had already won a Grammy Award, and had a place in the tex-mex. Her personal life was also happy: for three years she had been married to the guitarist and composer Chris Pérez, and they had many plans together.

However the March 31st of that year the most unexpected news shocked his fans. In an outburst, Yolanda Saldívar, president of her fan club, shot her in the back with a 38-caliber revolver.

Selena Quintanilla and Chris Perez got married very young and have many projects ahead of them.

The bullet entered his right shoulder and hit one of the main arteries. Selena He was able to reach the hotel reception and immediately died.

As soon as the news was known, the legend of the queen of the tex-mex; and the following days were of tremendous sadness and desolation.

How was the funeral of Selena Quintanilla

A few days later, the April 2, the family and other loved ones said goodbye.

The ceremony was held in the Bayfront Auditorium in the city of Corpus Christi (a place that later changed its name to Selena Auditorium).

Selena: the series, is a Netflix biopic.

There her family and her husband, Chris Pérez, gathered at a mass. In addition to a large number of fans and fans.

The coffin was surrounded by white flower arrangements. Then the attendees left their offerings and more similar plants.

But the moment of greatest emotion and pain for the family was when Abraham Quintanilla, the father of Selena, he opened the casket of the young woman for all to see. The reason was that many did not accept that the singer had passed away and claimed that the coffin was empty.

Selena Quintanilla’s funeral was massive.

At the same time Abraham she admitted her regret, which perhaps was due to an outburst at a time of extreme tension and sensitivity.

In an interview with the presenter Cristina Saralegui, the father of Selena quintanilla He expressed: “I decided to open the coffin because that same day people were in line, passing by, several ladies began to claim that it was not true, that she was not dead, that there was no body, and I decided to open them to give them proof. ”.

In that short period, there were those who saw an opportunity to take photos of the body of Selena -They were not times of cell phones with cameras- which later began to circulate in magazines and even in T-shirts. A video was also made that is still current.

“It was a mistake what I did. If I had to go through the same thing, I would not do it, “he added, according to a quote from the site. Millennium.

At Selena Quintanilla’s funeral, everyone brought white roses.

Why did Saldívar kill Selena Quintanilla?

Yolanda saldivar had come into Selena’s life in 1991. She was a 30-year-old nurse and claimed to be the main tex mex star follower.

His goal was to create a fan’s club and that same year he founded it. In addition, it showed an adoration for the singer. A diary note Texas Monthly tells that his house was like a sanctuary of Selena.

Economic problems were added to this obsession. Especially for complaints from club members for money sent and not on the record.

Yolanda Saldívar stated that she accidentally killed Selena Quintanilla.

At that point, Saldivar She ran the singer’s boutiques and it is presumed that she was going to be fired.

“Yolanda wanted to kill Selena because she was going to lose her place. She would not exist if she had not been with Selena. And if she did not work for Selena, she did not want to work for anyone,” she said in a note Carlos Valdez, fiscal if.

Saldivar She is currently serving her life sentence in the women’s prison in Texas and assures that the shot was by mistake.

