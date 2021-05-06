Selena: the series premiered its second season on Netflix on May 4, and fans couldn’t be more excited to learn about the legend of the tex-mex queen and her meteoric rise to fame since she was 10 years old.

In the second installment, we see the singer at the peak of her career before being assassinated by the president of her fan club. In this panorama, we are shown the encounter between the protagonist and Beyoncé in the sixth episode.

After leaving a mall, Selena, her sister and mother had a chance encounter with Beyoncé and her family. This event that surprised the fans was true, as stated by ‘Queen B’ in an interview for MTV.

On the show, Selena meets a teenage Beyoncé who greets her excitedly without many words in between. The child’s mother does not understand her daughter’s enthusiasm until she tells her that she is the queen of tex-mex.

As Beyoncé made known to the media, this happened at the Mall Gallery, located in Houston, Texas. The Grammy winner also explained that it was a very emotional moment, because she was a great admirer of Selena and did not know how to react at that moment.

The singer’s biopic returns and this time we see her triumph in the US market. Photo: composition / Netflix

“I didn’t say much to Selena because I wasn’t famous. I just saw her and said, ‘Hi,’ and kept walking. I listened to all his hits. What’s more, I think that listening to his music and despite not knowing what he is saying, it helped me with my pronunciation in the studio ”, were his words.

After these statements, Beyoncé stressed her admiration for Selena. “I think she is a legend and I admired her. She was very talented. And even though she didn’t know who I was, I was able to meet her, “he concluded.