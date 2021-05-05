One of the most anticipated shows on Netflix is ​​the second season of Selena, a fiction that will bring back the renowned Mexican singer and that will tell part of her musical career.

The show finally made it to the streaming giant East Tuesday, May 4, 2021 And, like its predecessor, it has a total of 9 episodes of around 35 minutes each.

Next, we mention what will happen in the sequel, what appears in the trailer, who the characters are and all the details about its recent premiere in Netflix.

What will we see in Selena, series part 2?

In the new stage of Selena, the Netflix seriesWe will see the singer at the peak of her career, her marriage to Chris Pérez, the problems with her family and her relationship with Yolanda Saldívar, the woman who ended her life in 1995.

Selena Series 2 – Trailer

Characters in Selena, Series 2

Christian Serratos as Selena Quintanilla

Ricardo Chavira as Abraham Quintanilla Jr.

Seidy López as Marcella Quintanilla

Gabriel Chavarría as AB Quintanilla

Noemí González as Suzette Quintanilla

Julio Macías as Pete Astudillo

Jesse Posey as Chris Pérez

Hunter Reese Peña as Ricky Vela

Natasha Pérez as Yolanda Saldivar.

What happened in Selena, series part 1?

Throughout its nine episodes we saw the story of Selena Quintanilla, the singer’s unusual childhood, her father’s efforts to succeed in the world of music with his band, the sacrifices they made to fulfill their dreams, and her meteoric rise to music. fame. The artist’s relationship with who would later become her husband, Chris Pérez, was also part of the plot.