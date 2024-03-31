The album 'Forbidden Love' by Selena Quintanilla 30 years ago, it achieved a milestone in the history of Latin music, as it became the first Tejano album to reach number one on the Billboard Top Latin Albums list.

And to celebrate this achievement of the album Selena Quintanilladied on March 31, 1995, will be released for the first time on vinyl in a special edition which will have presentations on CD and cassette.

In several news portals it is shared that 'Forbidden Love: 30th Anniversary Edition', It will have two versions in vinyl format, one normal and the other picture disc, with an image printed on the same vinyl.

Without a doubt, some of these presentationsnes will be purchased by fans of the late singer Selena Quintanilla who sang and danced with her at the time to her musical hits, also the new generations who have become her followers after listening to her music.

'Forbidden Love' was released on March 22, 1994 and in a few weeks it became the most listened to, as it also managed to sell more than two and a half million copies in the USA and it included songs like 'Amor prohibido', 'No me que que más', 'Si una vez' and 'Bidi bidi bom bom', all becoming hits.

To date and even after death Selena Quintanillathe aforementioned songs do not lose validity and are heard on all platforms, at parties, meetings and keep their interpreter relevant almost 29 years after his murder at the hands of Yolanda Saldívvar.

“Forbidden Love: 30th Anniversary Edition” will be released on July 5, Pre-sale is active on the udiscover.mx website. The cost is 800 pesos for both versions.

Topics contained in 'Amor Prohibido: 30th Anniversary Edition':

Side A

1. Forbidden love

2. I have no more left

3. Coward

4. Photos and memories

5. The boy from apartment 512

Selena Quintanilla was 23 years old when she was murdered by Yolanda Saldívar, who was her friend. Instagram photo

B side:

1. Bidi bidi bom bom

2. Techno cumbia

3. Your contempt

4. If once

5. Not anymore

