Selena Quintanilla conquered millions of fans in the United States and around the world with her songs. Songs like 'Bidi bidi bom bom', 'Como la flor', 'The boy from apartment 512', had a strong impact and made her a legend in Latin culture in the United States. 29 years after the murder of the young Texan, the name of Yolanda Saldívar resonates this 2024 before the re-release of the documentary series 'Selena & Yolanda: The secrets between them', which exposes the side of the current convict. Precisely, Saldívar plans to regain her freedom and this is what is known.

What is Yolanda Saldívar's plan to regain her freedom?

It should be noted that, after the death of the singer, her murderer and president of the club has distorted the truth of the events, in which she has recounted different versions of what happened on March 31, 1995.

The woman, originally from San Antonio, Texas, She is serving a life sentence after being found guilty of the death of the singer who, at the time, was 23 years old. In the audiovisual material, the former nurse said that she has a plan to get out of prison in 2025.

His good behavior could be an opportunity for him to be granted parole, which will be on November 30.. The former president of the fan club of the singer of the song 'Como la flor' has indicated that she served her sentence and is ready to regain her freedom. In that sense, a family member of Saldivar declared to New York Post who is ready to get out of jail.

“Enough is enough… Right now she feels like a political person. She is ready to get out of prison because she believes she has more than served her sentence,” she told the aforementioned American media.

Added to this is a demand that the same Yolanda Saldivar filed since 2017 against the prison Mountain View, Texas, United States, where you are currently. In which the 62-year-old woman assures that the conditions are not adequate and that they are 'unsafe and dangerous'.

To receive this benefit, Yolanda You must follow certain rules such as appearing in court on assigned dates, performing community service, paying fines, and not repeating crimes. However, receiving conditional release will be in the hands of the country's justice system.

Yolanda Saldívar was the president of Selena's fan club when the crime occurred in Corpus Christi, Texas. Photo: AP/Shutterstock

Selena Quintanilla's relatives speak out against Yolanda Saldívar's documentary

Abraham Quintanillafather of Selenahe declared to the media TMZ that Saldívar's statements in the documentary 'Selena & Yolanda: The secrets between them' are more of the same things she always points out.

For their part, relatives of the deceased singer have declared that they have nothing to do with the Saldívar documentary. However, they have not commented on the possible release of the 62-year-old woman from prison.

