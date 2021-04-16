This April 16, the remembered artist Selena Quintanilla would celebrate her 50th birthday. The premature departure of the Tex-Mex queen at 23 years of age left her millions of fans and friends in the music industry devastated.

However, his talent, charisma and style crossed generations, as his short time around the world has served as an inspiration for different music and fashion stars today.

Jennifer Lopez

The Bronx diva Jennifer Lopez came out of anonymity thanks to her starring role in Selena Quintanilla’s bibliographic film in 1997. In this way, JLo became the first Latina to earn a million dollars as an actress.

Jennifer Lopez played Selena in her autobiographical film. Photo: Instagram

The singer of “Jenny from the block” also stated on several occasions that she felt a special connection with the late star when playing her. That is why in 2015, during the Billboard Latin Music Awards, JLo paid tribute to the queen of Tex-Mex singing the songs “Como la flor” or ““ Dibi dibi bom bom ””.

Demi lovato

Former Disney star Demi Lovato said that although she was very young when Selena Quintanilla was alive, she managed to identify with her songs and enjoy them.

Demi Lovato dressed up as Selena Quintanilla. Photo. Demi Lovato Instagram

“Growing up I loved Selena’s music. I was very young when I was alive, so I didn’t know much about her until I got a little older, and when I saw the movie it was just kind of a connection. However, there is something about the film that was really inspiring for me, ”the singer-actress commented during an interview in 2014.

Becky G

Like Selena Quintanilla, the young singer Becky G also has Mexican descent and forged her musical career from her childhood. The urban artist is a self-confessed fan of the “Como la flor” singer and assures that she is her inspiration.

Becky G performed at the Fiesta de la Flor in Corpus Christi, Texas and sang “Como la flor” in a tribute to Selena Quintanilla. Photo: Instagram

Kylie jenner

The model and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner was seen wearing a shirt printed with several photos of Selena Quintanilla and the message:“We miss you ”(we miss you). The socialite is also often inspired by the clothes that the Texan wore when putting together her outfits.

Kylie Jenner wore a T-shirt with Selena Quintanilla’s face prints. Photo: Instagram

Selena Gomez

Former Disney girl and singer Selena Gomez is named after the Tex-Mex goddess. In 2012 he even made a tribute to the singer with the song “Dibi dibi bom bom”.

Selena Gómez is named after the ‘queen of Tex-Mex’. Photo: Instagram

