Over the years, Selena Quintanilla is still remembered. Throughout her short life, the artist stood out in a wide variety of fields and managed to obtain much recognition. Beyond her career, his tragic death, the murder at the hands of his agent Yolanda Saldívar, gave a lot to talk about and twenty-eight years after the event, what happened is still very much in mind. That intensifies in Corpus Christi, the town of Texas which was the scene not only of death, but also of all life of the American.

According to the latest measurements, the city has just over 300,000 inhabitants. Very close to Mexico, it stands out for its beaches and its different spaces to enjoy, especially in summer. In the tourist field, a visit to an aircraft carrier from the Second World War also stands out as an attraction and the house where Selena lived, which today is exhibited as a museum in a guided tour.

What is Selena Quintanilla’s house museum like?

Everyone who visits Corpus Christi can visit the place where the artist lived until his death at the age of 23. Located at 5410 Leopard Street, different combinations of clothing that he wore throughout his artistic career are on display. Along the same lines, his red Porsche car and the Grammy award for artistic career that he received in 2021, decades after his death, are also on display.

On the other hand, commercial and personal issues are also combined. In the same space, products that bore his name and issues related to his childhood and routine outside the cameras coexist, such as dolls that he played with in the first years of his life.

For those who like to visit the museum and learn more about the life and intimacy of Selena Quintanilla, keep in mind that it is open from Monday to Friday between 10 am and 4 pm, while on weekends the doors remain closed.