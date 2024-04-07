In his short career, Selena Quintanilla was crowned queen of Tex-Mex and left an indelible mark on the musical culture of the United States, especially Texas, the state where she grew up, developed her music and, sadly, lost her life when she was murdered at only 23 years old. The followers of the singer As the flowerthey continue to remember her, so much so that In several cities there are different murals dedicated to his memory.

After being murdered by Yolanda Saldívar, the singer born in Lake Jackson, Texas, Selena Quintanilla became a legend. The winner of more than 170 awards He lived in the Lone Star State his entire life and formed an important connection with its people.

1. Selena Quintanilla Mural on The Drawing Board

In the collaborative work room The Drawing Board there is a mural dedicated to Selena. Photo:Facebook @thedrawingboarddfw Share

He coworking Located at 1900 Jay Ell Drive, in Richardson, it is a work painted by artist Theo Ponchaveli in 2018. The image is one of several interpretations that the creative has made inspired by the singer of Mexican descent. To visit the place, just contact the administration and ask about tours, since the room has several artistic pieces.

2. Portrait of Selena Quintanilla in La Molina, Corpus Christi

A mural in memory of Selena is located outside a store in the La Molienda neighborhood, where the singer lived. Photo:Instagram @santinyc Share

3. Street art inspired by Selena Quintanilla in West Dallas

Theo Ponchaveli painted this portrait of Selena outside his former studio in Dallas. Photo:www.google.com/maps Share

At 914 W. Commerce St., in Dallas, artist Theo Ponchaveli immortalized Selena, when he used those facilities as his art studio. Despite time and the fact that the premises already have new occupants, the work endures. The image of the queen of Tex-Mex shares a wall with a portrait of Prince, in what is now a law firm.

4. Selena Quintanilla, iconic on Top Ten Records



Artist Jeremy Biggers painted this giant Selena at the Top Ten Records store. Photo:Facebook @TopTenRecordShop Share

The work of artist Jeremy Biggers, who grew up in South Dallas, headlines the facade of the record store located at 338 W. Jefferson Blvd., in Dallas. The 3.6 meter Selena is a tribute to the singer's contributions to making Latinos visible in the United States. “I wanted to do it as a way to give back, especially in the wake of urban displacement (in Oak Cliff). “He wanted to give back something that he did not take away from the culture,” the painter told DallasNews.

5. Urban intervention in honor of Selena Quintanilla

The piece outside the Country Burger restaurant was a collaboration between Ponchaveli and Donjuan. Photo:www.google.com/maps Share

Artist Theo Ponchaveli commissioned this portrait of Selena outside the Country Burger restaurant, located at 401 S. Hampton Road in Dallas. In just four hours the painter recreated the singer's face, while Donjuan was in charge of the labels. It all happened while the public watched themat an event in honor of the memory of the interpreter of The call. 5.