After being murdered by Yolanda Saldívar, the singer born in Lake Jackson, Texas, Selena Quintanilla became a legend. The winner of more than 170 awards He lived in the Lone Star State his entire life and formed an important connection with its people.
1. Selena Quintanilla Mural on The Drawing Board
He coworking Located at 1900 Jay Ell Drive, in Richardson, it is a work painted by artist Theo Ponchaveli in 2018. The image is one of several interpretations that the creative has made inspired by the singer of Mexican descent. To visit the place, just contact the administration and ask about tours, since the room has several artistic pieces.
2. Portrait of Selena Quintanilla in La Molina, Corpus Christi
3. Street art inspired by Selena Quintanilla in West Dallas
At 914 W. Commerce St., in Dallas, artist Theo Ponchaveli immortalized Selena, when he used those facilities as his art studio. Despite time and the fact that the premises already have new occupants, the work endures. The image of the queen of Tex-Mex shares a wall with a portrait of Prince, in what is now a law firm.
4. Selena Quintanilla, iconic on Top Ten Records
The work of artist Jeremy Biggers, who grew up in South Dallas, headlines the facade of the record store located at 338 W. Jefferson Blvd., in Dallas. The 3.6 meter Selena is a tribute to the singer's contributions to making Latinos visible in the United States. “I wanted to do it as a way to give back, especially in the wake of urban displacement (in Oak Cliff). “He wanted to give back something that he did not take away from the culture,” the painter told DallasNews.
5. Urban intervention in honor of Selena Quintanilla
Artist Theo Ponchaveli commissioned this portrait of Selena outside the Country Burger restaurant, located at 401 S. Hampton Road in Dallas. In just four hours the painter recreated the singer's face, while Donjuan was in charge of the labels. It all happened while the public watched themat an event in honor of the memory of the interpreter of The call. 5.
