Almost 26 years after the murder of the singer Selena quintanilla, his name continues in force among the new generations who have identified with his charisma, his voice and his history. Proof of this is the posthumous Grammy award that the queen of Tex-Mex received, in recognition of her career.

Near the date on which one more year has passed since the star’s departure, different media and fans on social networks have recalled some details that occurred after that fateful March 31, 1995.

In an interview that Selena Quintanilla’s father gave to Cuban television presenter Cristina Saralegui, she confessed that opening her daughter’s coffin was a mistake she will always regret.

Abraham Quintanilla stated in that talk that after the death of the youngest of his children, many of the people who attended the wake at the Bayfront Auditorium in the city of Corpus Christi, took photographs and profited with the image of the interpreter’s remains, including T-shirts were sold, which provoked the outrage of the Quintanilla family.

Selena Quintanilla was assassinated by the president of her fan club Yolanda Saldívar, on March 31, 1995. Photo: Instagram

“I decided to open the coffin because that same day that Selena’s body was there, people were in line passing by, several ladies began to claim that it was not true, that she was not dead, that there was no body. So I decided that they should open to try and it was a mistake of the biggest thing that I did “, declared the also representative of the singer. “They took photos, then we saw them on t-shirts, in magazines, everywhere, if I had to do it again, I would never do it,” he added.

Selena Quintanilla, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.