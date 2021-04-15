Netflix continues with the production of original content. The streaming giant shared on its social networks the first trailer of the second part of Selena: the series, whose story is based on the life of the late singer Selena Quintanilla.

The first part of the plot showed the past of the interpreter before becoming known, while the new episodes will tell the last days of the singer. In the video you can see how Selena is hesitant to become a soloist and to separate from her companions, since she believes she is betraying them.

Selena: The Series, Part 2 – Trailer

Selena: The Series, Part 2 – Release Date

Netflix confirmed that the second part of the production will arrive on its platform on May 4, 2021. Selena: the series, part 2 stars the actress Christian Serratos, and will bring together a talented cast, which includes Gabriel Chavarría, Ricardo Chavira, Noemí Gonzáles and Seidy López.

What happened in season 1 of Selena?

During its 9 episodes, we saw the story of Selena Quintanilla, the singer’s unusual childhood, her father’s efforts to succeed in the world of music with his family band, the sacrifices they made to fulfill their dreams and their meteoric rise. to the fame.

What will we see in Selena, series part 2?

In the new stage of the bioseries, we will see the singer at the peak of her career, her marriage to Chris Pérez, problems with her family and her relationship with Yolanda Saldívar, the woman who ended her life in 1995.

Selena: the series – official synopsis

The story goes from the beginning of the singer, with her participation in small events in Corpus Christi with her family, until her transformation into one of the most successful Latin artists of all time. And it also looks back on the years of effort and sacrifice the Quintanillas had to go through before Selena’s meteoric rise to fame came true.