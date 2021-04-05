Selena, the series Netflix about the ‘Queen of Tex-Mex’, hit the small screen on December 4. Its successful premiere made it clear that the icon of Latin music is still valid among his fans.

After the release of the first chapters, Christian serratos, who gives life to the artist, told EFE that the story is far from over by stating that Netflix had already renewed the show for a second part.

Release date of Selena, the series part 2

With Serratos again under the skin of Selena Quintanilla, the preview shows the artist dancing in her unmistakable purple wardrobe, which she wore to a presentation at the Houston Astrodome in 1995.

The trailer also announced the release date of Selena Part 2, which will hit Netflix on May 4, 2021.

What happened in season 1 of Selena?

During its 9 episodes, we saw the story of Selena Quintanilla, the singer’s unusual childhood, her father’s efforts to succeed in the world of music with his family band, the sacrifices they made to fulfill their dreams and their meteoric rise. to the fame.

What will we see in Selena, series part 2?

In the new stage of the bioseries, we will see the singer at the peak of her career, her marriage to Chris Pérez, the problems with her family and her relationship with Yolanda Saldívar, the woman who ended her life in 1995.

Yolanda Saldívar makes her first appearance on the Selena series. Photo: Netflix