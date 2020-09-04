American singer and actress Selena Gomez showed her makeup on camera in a promotional video for her own Rare Beauty product line. The video appeared on the Vogue channel in Youtube…

The footage shows a 28-year-old celebrity gradually applying various cosmetics to her previously cleansed face. When she begins to eyeliner with a black liner, it becomes noticeable how her hands are shaking.

Fans were worried about the condition caused by what they believed to be Gomez’s disease, and they discussed it in the comments. “How painful it is to watch her fight this liner. Her hand is shaking even though the other is holding the mirror. I love her all my life, and I am very scared to watch her endure her illness. Strong woman “,” It’s incredible how lupus changed her. But the way she fights with her is a real inspiration. ”“ Her hands and voice tremble so much. I hope she’s okay. ”“ A wonderful person both inside and out. Sorry for her, ”they said.

Selena Gomez was diagnosed with lupus a few years ago. The disease provoked depression and panic attacks in the singer. In 2017, she had to undergo a kidney transplant, and a year later she ended up in a psychiatric hospital.

In August, Selena Gomez shared a candid photo for the first time in a year. She was captured in a red and white striped bikini, a white sailor cap and matching gloves. The shot was taken while filming the music video for her new single Ice Cream, recorded in collaboration with the South Korean band Blackpink.