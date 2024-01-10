actress and singer Selena Gomez (31 years old) will play singer Linda Ronstadt in a biographical film that is currently in pre-production, according to Variety. The former youth star has recently participated in the 2024 Golden Globes, being nominated in the category for best performance by an actress in a TV series for her role in 'Only Murders on the Building'.

What will the film that Selena Gomez will star in be called and what will it be about?

There are still not many details about the new film he will star in. Selena Gomez. A post on Instagram by the former Disney star hinted that the story will be the autobiography of singer Linda Ronstadt and that it will be called 'Simple Dreams' or 'Simple Dreams' in Spanish.

Both the actress and the singer-songwriter, whom she will play, have Mexican roots. Additionally, Gomez revealed that this will be her last year as a singer and that in 2025 she will dedicate herself completely to her career as an actress, leaving the musical stage forever.

““I think I have one more album in me, but I'm already tired of music.”he confessed to the 'Smartless' podcast after ensuring that acting is what he is most passionate about and that he only sang, since he belonged to Disney.

Selena Gomez is also a successful singer. Photo: Variety.

Who is Linda Ronstadt, the musical star Selena Gomez will play?

Mexican-American singer Linda Ronstadt is an iconic figure in the country, rock 'n' roll, and Latin music genres. Her albums, released in the 1970s, such as 'Heart Like a Wheel' and 'Simple Dreams', not only achieved notable commercial and critical success, but also highlighted her versatility in various musical genres. Additionally, she is considered the first Latina woman to achieve success in the American industry.

Linda Ronstadt is a Mexican-American singer. Photo: IMDB.

Her achievements include 11 Grammy Awards, and she has been honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards by both the Recording Academy and the Latin Recording Academy.

