Selena Gomez surprised all her followers by announcing that she will premiere a song in Spanish, which will have as title “At once”.

In the first month of 2021, the singer of Mexican descent revealed through her Instagram that the song will be released this Thursday, January 14.

“‘At once’. Tonight, ”he wrote. This publication was accompanied by a photograph in which the exgirl disney She appears sitting in an armchair while wearing a flowered dress with an antique cut with some flowers in her hair.

Selena Gomez promotes her single Once Upon a Time

Upon hearing this good news, fans of Selena Gomez they congratulated her and expressed their enthusiasm for hearing the new single. “I can’t wait!”, “Yes, we are ready!” and “The best surprise” were some of the comments.

“At once” It will be the second song released by the also actress during the pandemic after the success of “Ice cream”, a collaboration with the South Korean band Blackpink.

It should be noted that this would not be the first time that the artist sings in Spanish, since in 2010 she released the single “A year without rain.” In addition, he has performed other songs, such as “Naturally”, “Taki taki” and “Who says”.

Selena Gómez counts the hours for “Once”

Through their social networks, Selena Gomez He shared constant publications awaiting the launch of his new song in Spanish.

His fans did not stop sharing and commenting on each post of the North American celebrity.

Selena Gómez’s post promoting “Once”. Photo: capture / Twitter

