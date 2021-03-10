One step away from retirement. American singer Selena Gomez gave an exclusive interview for the magazine Vogue, where for the first time he assured that he plans to retire from music.

The interpreter said that she felt frustrated because many followers did not value her musical work when she released her album Rare in 2020.

It revealed that, for her, “Lose You to Love Me”It was the best song of his career, because he reflected all his feelings in the lyrics; however, he perceived that it was not enough for the people.

“It’s hard to keep making music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously. I’ve had times where I’ve been like ‘What’s the point, why do I keep doing this?’ “,” Lose You to Love Me “I felt like it was the best song I’ve ever released, and for some people, still it was not enough ”, declared the young artist.

The premiere of his album Revelation will define whether he continues in the music industry. “I think there are many people who enjoy my music, and for that I am very grateful, that is why I keep going, but I think the next time I make an album it will be different. I want to try it one last time before I retire from music, “he added.

Selena Gomez talks about her new album Breakthrough

He commented that this difference he was looking for has been achieved with Revelation, which has songs in Spanish thanks to collaborations he made with the reggaeton player Rauw Alexander and which is produced by Tiny, from the Bad Bunny team.

“The project is truly a tribute to my heritage … It is easier for me to sing in Spanish than to speak it. Much of my fan base is Latino, and I have been telling them that this album was going to happen for years, “he said.

Selena Gomez releases her first album in Spanish, Revelación, on March 12.

How did criticism affect Selena Gomez on the networks?

In addition, he confessed that the criticism in networks affected him, so he had to abandon his accounts for a while.

“I was tired of reading horrible things. I was tired of seeing other people’s lives. After that decision, I felt freedom. My life in front of me was my life, and I was present, and I couldn’t have been happier about it, ”Selena mentioned for Vogue.

