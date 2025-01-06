Selena Gomez He is experiencing one of the sweetest professional moments of his career. The actress and singer, who has been working since she was just a child, has achieved success on the big and small screen thanks to Only murders in the building, one of the most successful comedies on streaming, and the acclaimed Emilia Perez.

Hence Gomez has been nominated twice in the Golden Globes 2025. Although she has not won the awards for her roles in the aforementioned fictions, the performer has undoubtedly been one of the stars of the ceremony. She has posed proudly with Benny Blanco, her fiancé, and has enthusiastically celebrated her partner’s victory. Zoe Saldaña, But first, while walking the red carpet, he shared a tender moment that went unnoticed.

Upon her arrival at the Beverly Hilton hotel, the actress ran into Cesily Collette Taylor, the wheelchair-bound actress who plays the young version of Nessarose in Wicked. As we can see in the following video, Gomez greeted the little girl, with whom she took a photo.

Taylor was also able to share a brief chat with Zoe Saldaña just before the performer of Puerto Rican origin won the award for best supporting actress for Emilia Perez.

Salma Hayek, who presented the prize tonight, and his companion Ariana Grande There were two other stars with whom the little girl posed before the gala.

