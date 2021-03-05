This Thursday, March 4, Selena Gómez advanced a third song from her next album in Spanish entitled Revelation. “Selfish Love” is the name of the song with which collaborated with Dj Snake for your production.

As it is remembered, they previously worked together on the single “Taki Taki”. Now, he is accompanying her again in the revolutionary project that will see the light of day in eight days.

The video clip of the song in Spanish was directed by the filmmaker Rodrigo Saavedra and it is already available on the main streaming platforms such as YouTube.

This is the third release by the American star. A few weeks ago he published “Dance with me” and “At once”, which broke streaming records on Spotify and were trending on Twitter.

Selena Gómez and her activism during the pandemic

The singer is known for her participation in social activities in support of those most in need in her country. At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, millions of people were affected by the economic and health crisis.

Thus, in March 2020 she donated mechanical ventilators to the hospital where she obtained her kidney transplant, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

“I am very grateful to the medical professionals who are putting their health on the front lines to care for others,” the artist wrote on Twitter.

Selena Gomez, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.