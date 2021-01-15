On January 14, a few hours after announcing that she would release a new song, Selena Gomez took her fans by surprise by releasing her new song “At once”.

The song would be the first single from the next album that the Mexican grandparent singer plans to release and that would have the added value of having been produced entirely in Spanish in honor of her Latino ancestry.

“I am incredibly proud of my Latino background. I felt powerful singing in Spanish again and ‘De una vez’ is a beautiful love hymn, “wrote the former Disney girl on Twitter.

Meanwhile on Instagram, Selena Gomez told her 203 million followers that the single marks “the beginning of something I had long wanted to explore.” “I hope you like it as much as I do,” he added.

Described as a reggaeton-based ballad, the song was composed by Kris floyd and produced by the Puerto Rican artist Tainy. His lyrics send a message of empowerment with phrases such as: “I am stronger alone” and “I know that time next to you cut my wings, but now this chest is bulletproof.”

Finally, the video clip for “De una vez” has already exceeded 1,646,965 views on YouTube three hours after its premiere. In this way it could become one of the most viewed videos during January 2021.

