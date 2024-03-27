American singer and actress Selena Gomez starred in a revealing image in new photos. The corresponding footage appeared on her Instagram (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

In the photos posted (the news had been deleted at the time of writing), the 31-year-old star posed for the camera in a black strapless bra. At the same time, in the photo the celebrity showed off her partially bare chest.

The artist styled her hair in large curls, holding part of the strands with one hand. In addition, Gomez wore makeup in neutral colors. She accessorized with hoop earrings.

Earlier in March, a naked Selena Gomez showed a photo from the bathroom. At the same time, she turned her back to the camera and pressed her legs to her chest.