Selena Gomez (Texas, USA, 30 years old) grew up under the continuous gaze of millions of viewers throughout her adolescence. The fact of being a girl raised in the Disney factory made her have to live with repeated comments about her physique, her private life, her acting and her music. However, in recent years the actress has been in charge of reminding her followers —and those who believe they are free to express their opinions— that it is not right to criticize other people’s bodies. She has done it again, this Thursday, in a direct broadcast on your TikTok accountin which he accumulates 45 million followers.

The last time she had to deal with comments about her weight changes was on January 10, when she attended the Golden Globes gala, nominated for best television actress in a musical or comedy series for her role in the disney+ series Only murders in the building. She did not receive the award, but she did have to observe how thousands of criticisms came to her through social networks because of his physique. Hours after the gala, Gomez made a live on his Instagram account (with 378 million followers) to take the matter down. “I’m a little fat right now because I had fun over the holidays,” she recounted with a smile and accompanied by her little sister, Gracie.

Now, a month after what happened, he has decided to get back in front of the camera to tell his followers what he is going through. In 2015, the actress was diagnosed with Lupus, a disease with which she has been living ever since and which has guided the steps she has taken in her career, from the projects she has chosen to the ones she has been forced to, in more than one occasion, to cancel. In the live broadcast this Thursday on TikTok, Gomez explained how her lupus medication is affecting her body: “When I take it, I tend to retain a lot of fluids, and that happens all the time. When I stop taking it, I lose weight.”

In addition to explaining why her weight is constantly fluctuating, she also had a few words for her followers: “I want to support anyone who feels any kind of shame about whatever they’re going through. Nobody knows our true stories.” And she continued to encourage everyone who was following her at the time: “I just want people to know that you are beautiful and wonderful. Yes, we do have days when we may feel bad, but I prefer to be healthy and take care of myself. My medication is important and I think it is the one that helps me”.

With this direct, Gomez’s intention was to settle the controversy over her body image once and for all: “I’m not a model, I never will be. I think they’re amazing, but I’m nothing like that.” She also wanted to warn all those, also her followers, who have been criticizing her for this reason: “Thank you for supporting me and understanding me. If you don’t support me then walk away because I don’t agree with body shaming people.” It is not the first time that the singer of Who Says uses its multitudinous networks to defend itself and give its opinion. In 2022, in another live broadcast on TikTok, he already stated: “I don’t care about my weight because people complain about it anyway.”

In recent days, the artist has become one of the protagonists of the cover of Hollywood’s annual special on new talent Vanity Fair. where he shares the cover with actors such as Ana de Armas, Austin Butler (Elvis) or Regé-Jean Page (The Bridgertons) In the interview for that number, Gomez has confessed that she is not ashamed of her past as a Disney girl, but she does want to put those years aside: “I have worked very hard to find my own way. I don’t want to be who I was. I want to be who I am now.”

In addition, last November the actress premiered her own documentary on Apple TV: Selena Gomez: My mind and I. It is not based on the glamor that surrounds her, but on her most vulnerable and human side that shows, without filters, how her diagnosis of bipolarity, lupus or anxiety was, and that she has recorded over four years, between 2016 and 2020. In those years of fighting the disease, she had to cancel tours and projects and was even admitted to rehabilitation clinics for treatment. In 2017, the singer had to undergo a kidney transplant due to complications with lupus. Precisely, on the occasion of the premiere of the documentary, Gomez announced that he would have to undergo surgery again.