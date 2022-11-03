In an intimate documentary, actress and singer Selena Gomez comes to Apple TV+ to share unknown passages of her life. “My mind & me” arrives as a chronological account of the last six years of the life of the artist, who, among other things, decides to openly talk about her diagnosis of bipolarity, her internal struggles and what it is like to be a celebrity in a increasingly hostile world.

Filmed by Alek Keshishian, brother of the former Disney girl’s manager, the two are working together again after Gomez’s 2015 “Hands to myself” music video.

From what has been disclosed, this Apple TV + special began its recordings during Selena’s Revival tour, the same one that she canceled after 55 presentations in the midst of her fight against anxiety and depression.

Trailer for “My mind and me”

What will Selena Gomez talk about in “My mind and me”?

Billed as “a unique and raw portrait,” Selena Gomez’s “Mi mente y yo” travels through the ups and downs of being a big-name star. With an increasingly overflowing fame, the documentary explores the side that fans do not see, the one where laughter does not always accompany an artist. “Just be who you are, no one cares what you’re doing. I’m just happy to be alive,” says the artist in the trailer.

When is the Selena Gomez documentary PREMIERE?

“My mind and me” arrives on November 4, 2022 on Apple TV +. The user will be able to access the platform through iPhone, iPad or Mac devices.

Where to watch ONLINE “My mind and me” by Selena Gomez?

Selena Gomez’s “My Mind and Me” documentary can be viewed exclusively on Apple TV+.

What did Selena Gomez say about her new documentary “My mind and me”?

“I’m so nervous. I’m going to post something so personal, but in my heart I know now is the time,” Selena Gomez told Vanity Fair. “I hope that by sharing my experience and difficulties, other people can be inspired to speak about their own stories. I hope they have hope that things will get better.”