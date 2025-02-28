Three million people in Spain suffer from a rare disease, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). About 10% in the world, according to a study published in the research magazine Nature Reviews Drug Discover and about 30 million people, according to the European Commission.

Although it is estimated that more than 7,000 rare diseases are defined, part of the problem is precisely that there is not yet a reliable way to diagnose them and, therefore, to develop treatments to cure them. In fact, Rare disease patients wait for average 5 until a diagnosisand in 20% of cases they take 10 years or more until the appropriate diagnosis is achieved.

There is talk of rare disease when it affects a limited number of the total population, defined in Europe as less than 5 per 10,000 inhabitantsas explained in the Spanish Federation of Rare Diseases (Feder). However, they remember that despite the unusual of having it so weird to suffer one. “It can happen to anyone, at any stage of life.”

With the aim of visible these pathologies and put on the table the reality of so many people suffering not only the disease, but the arduous path to their diagnosis and understanding, every February 28 (day 29 in the leap years) the World Day of Rare Diseases is celebrated. Today from 20 minutes We review the names of great personalities of the world of cinema, music and television that have to deal with rare or little known diseases.

Selena Gómez – Lupus

Selena Gomez has announced her commitment to the music producer Benny Blanco.

For a while the singer moved away from the stage because of her illness. The lupus, which manifests itself in 65% of its patients with reddened injuries to the cheeks and nose, is a chronic disease of genetic predisposition, which evolves by outbreaks, and in which an unknown, chemical or biological external agent produces an immune alteration. Besides, It can cause collateral damage to other body parts such as joints, skin or kidneys.

Other celebrities who have revealed that they live with the disease are Lady Gaga, which suffers from erythematosus, one of the most common in the world and forced it in 2017 to cancel some concerts, Kim Kardashian and also, the British musician Seal.

Brad Pitt – Prosopagnosia

Brad Pitt Beata Zawrzel / Getty images

Do not recognize the faces of those around you. That is the disease of the well -known American actor. It is called Prosopagnosia Already cause of her has been involved in several problems.





“There are many people who hate me because they believe I am lacking respect. There was a year in which I simply said, this year I will face it and ask people, where did we meet? But everything got worse. People were more offended and interpreted my problem as a gesture of vanity or egolatry. But it’s a mystery to me, I just can’t remember a face, “he explained.

Céline Dion – Rigid Person Syndrome

New York, New York – June 17: Céline Dion Attends The “I Am: Celine Dion” New York Special Screening at Alice Tully Hall On June 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) Getty images

Between tears and the entire world, in December 2022, singer Céline Dion confessed that she suffered a rare disease, which is why she canceled her tour and was lowered, it was not known whether temporarily or definitely, of the stages.

The disease of the Canadian singer is the syndrome of the rigid person (SPR), a neurological and autoimmune disorder that can cause Weakening muscle spasms and rigidity, seriously impacting the quality of life of those who suffer from it.

Julia Roberts – Purple

Julia Roberts @juliaroberts

Idiopathic or purple thrombocytopenic thrombocytopenia is the most frequent cause of Purple, in which the organism defense system attacks platelets and destroys themcausing small hemorrhages in the skin. This is the disease that Julia Roberts acknowledged having more than 15 years ago and with which she lives day by day.

Gaten Matarazzo – Cleidocraneal dysplasia

The actor Gaten Matarazzo, in 2023. Leon Bennett / Getty

Known to embody Dustin, one of Stranger Things’s most beloved characters, Gaten Matarazzo has spoken on numerous occasions about his illness publicly. This is Cleidocraneal dysplasia, also known as Cleidocraneal Dysostosis, which, among other effects, causes alterations in the teeth formation process.





“Those who suffer from cleidocraneal dysplasia usually have supernumerary teeth, which are extra teeth that grow in the gums. I have undergone several interventions for extract those teeth inside the gums and help to show the teeth That they should have come out of my age, “Marazzo explained.

Avril Lavigne – Lyme’s disease

The singer Avril Lavigne, in the 2022 MTV Vmas. Kambouris / getty dimitrios

In 2014, the singer contracted Lyme’s disease, which is transmitted by infected ticks and can cause tiredness, headaches, in the joints, dizziness … It is, in fact, the most common infectious disease in the United Kingdom, Europe and North America, and the symptoms, similar to those of a flu, can affect some people for years and in some cases they can be very serious.





“I have spent the last years at home sick fighting Lyme’s disease. Those have been the worst years of my life while going through physical and emotional battles. I have fought and continued facing the battle of my life. I came to accept death, but I am recovering my life,” explained the Canadian singer.

Angelina Jolie – Bell paralysis

Angelina Jolie Arrives at The 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, At The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss

The muscles of his face are weakened and paralyzed because of this rare disease: Bell’s paralysis that, according to Medineplusis due to the swelling (inflammation) of the facial nerve in the area where it crosses the bones of the skull. The actress would have begun to suffer her symptoms following her divorce with Brad Pitt.





Justin Bieber – Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

Justin Bieber, at the MET Gala of 2021. Kambouris / getty dimitrios

“As you can see, this eye is not flashing. I can’t smile on this side of my face, so I have a complete paralysis on this side of my face,” said Justin Bieber by showing his followers on Instagram how the right side of his face did not move. The cause? Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which is a consequence of the same virus that causes chickenpox And it occurs when an outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of the ears.

Bruce Willis – Frontotemporal dementia

Bruce Willis in ‘Tears of the Sun’. Cinemania

The actor Bruce Willis retired from the performance in 2022 due to serious health problems, but it was not until 2023 when his family revealed that they had diagnosed him Frontotemporal dementia, a neurodegenerative disorder that advances and worsens affecting the cognitive abilities of the Hollywood star.