American singer-songwriter Selena Gomez, attended the recent Beyoncé concert at the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, Franceas part of his acclaimed “Renaissance World Tour”the ninth tour that Queen B is doing. On social networks, a video of the also actress, businesswoman and music producer went viral, from the moment when “exploded” against a security guard before the former Destiny’s Child member’s show began.

Upon her arrival inside the Stade de France, the interpreter of “Lose you to love me” caused a great furor and those who were in the front rows were able to see her up close and even greet her. According to what several people who witnessed the event have said on social networks, a fan approached the singer with the intention of taking a picturehowever, was pushed by a security guard, an action that annoyed Selena Gomez.

In the video that was published on social networks, it is seen when Selena Gómez complains to the security guard, but it is not possible to hear what he said. “Selena is sweetheart, I have always seen her defend her fans for her safety” or “she looks beautiful even upset”, are some of her comments.

Notably Selena Gomez30 years old, attended the Beyoncé concert accompanied by the Venezuelan actor Édgar Ramírez.

Selena Gomez “explodes” against security guard at Beyoncé concert

On the other hand, through her profile on Instagram, the singer shared with her millions of “Selenators”, that she has been having fun in Paris, France, as she has not done for a long time. “Paris, friends, food and Rare Beauty… what a dream!”

