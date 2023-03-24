The drama between the most publicized and controversial love trio of the last decade never seems to come to an end. The exchange of insults between the fans of Selena Gomez (Grand Prairie, Texas, USA, 30 years old) and those of Hailey Bieber (Tucson, Arizona, USA, 26 years old) has been repeated without a break for weeks. The supposed rivalry between the artist and the model, as a result of their relationship with the Canadian singer Justin Bieber, has been the focus of headlines for five years. It seemed that the waters had calmed down after the two posed last October, embracing and smiling, in which they were accomplices and which quickly went viral, which tried to silence the rumors of a confrontation between them.

The events of recent weeks, after the triangle of controversy between Gomez, Bieber and another involved in the matter, the businesswoman Kylie Jenner, have ended up blowing up the attitude of the followers of both. Now it has been Gomez who has come out to defend the wife of his ex-partner publicly, asking his followers to stop the death threats that he is apparently receiving. A call, of which nothing is known, has been the trigger for the plea. “Hailey Bieber has contacted me to let me know that she has been receiving death threats, as well as negativity and hate,” Gomez has made public in your Instagram account, in which he accumulates more than 400 million followers.

Since the Biebers went down the aisle in 2018, after that high-profile breakup with Gomez six months earlier, the networks have exploded analyzing each of their movements, always from a hate, breakup, or reconciliation approach. Two obvious camps have divided public opinion: team Selena or team bieber. What from the beginning seemed simply insistent comments on social networks have crossed the virtual barrier and are beginning to have a real impact on their lives. “This is not what I promote. No one should get hate or bullying”, explains Selena Gomez on her social networks and adds: “I have always advocated for kindness and, really, I want all this to stop”.

The chronological order of how the events occurred varies depending on the version of each of the bands. The reality is that Gomez and Bieber had an intermittent relationship from 2011 to 2018. A few months after their final break, the Canadian started dating Hailey, also with comings and goings. Be that as it may, the old-fashioned and macho discourse of woman who steals another’s man has been repeating itself over and over again for five years. The intention of antagonizing two women over a man is a speech that does not stop and that, in this case, even the protagonists have denied.

In this last chapter of the soap opera, the networks have once again confronted the two women over some images that, according to the third in contention, Kylie Jenner, had no attack intention, but were interpreted as such. It all started when, in February, Gomez posted a video on social media of her commenting on the state of her brows: “I have laminated my brows too much by accident.” A few hours later, Kylie Jenner uploaded an image in which she wrote: “This was an accident,” referencing her own eyebrows. Later, she published a screenshot of a video call with Bieber in which the protagonists were the eyebrows of both. Many of those who are aware of every step the stars take took this almost anecdotal succession of publications as a mockery of Jenner and Bieber towards the singer.

As a result of this, social networks —especially TikTok— have been filled with videos and theories that revolve around Bieber’s wife copying each of Gomez’s movements. A succession of fragments that value the attention they pay to each step of the lives of each one of them. The next movement of the platforms was that the followers (or anyone who positioned themselves with that supposed speech) of the protagonist of Only murders in the building They will unfollow, en masse, Kylie Jenner and Bieber, and start following Selena. Thanks to this coming and going of followersGomez once again became (as had already happened in 2016) the most followed woman on Instagram, reaching 400 million.

Another focus of all this controversy is related to Taylor Swift, one of Gomez’s best friends. In some old images recovered, again, especially on TikTok, Bieber is seen on a television program making a strange gesture, a hint of vomiting, when the singer’s name is mentioned. Then, Selena Gomez quickly responded in that viral video via TikTok explaining that Swift was still “the best in the game” and that no one could top her. The supposed enmity Gomez and Bieber, chapter after chapter, would give to write a book in which the next step (which there will be) of this entrenched dispute is yet to be written.