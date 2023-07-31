Selena Gomez monopolized the leading role and the cover of the next number of the magazine G.Q. nails on sensual photographs made in a retro environment of the 70s.

In addition, the singer has also spoken with this medium about what it is like to grow up in the spotlight of Hollywood. “I have not had the opportunity to find out about my life without people having an opinion of me at every turn”said the singer.

Selena Gomez He started acting when he was 10 years old. on the American children’s television series, Barney&Friendswhere he met his friend Demi lovato. Despite breaking into show business so early, Gomez has no regrets at all.

“I chose this, so I’m not going to sit here and say, ‘Oh my gosh, poor me, I didn’t have a normal childhood.’ I don’t give a fuck about that”said the actress.

At the age of fifteen, the singer had the opportunity to act in another children’s series, ‘Wizards of Waverly Place‘, from the Disney Channel.

In 2012, the sweet and tender image of Gomez was transformed in a completely different one in the movie’spring breakers‘. Soon we will be able to see her as a villain in ‘Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising’a spicy comedy in which he shares the lead with Zac Efron, Chloe Grace Moretz, Seth Rogen, and Rose Byrne.

Meanwhile, enjoy the material anticipated by GQ: some pictures and a video of what is hidden behind the photo session.