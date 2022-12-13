A video that analyzes through images why Selena Gomez was always very skinny when dating Justin Bieber has been done viral on Tik Tok. What nobody could expect is that the singer and actress would comment on the video itself, first with a sad face and then with a comment.

Gomez, what just got nominated for a golden globe for his role in Only murders in the building, he first replied with a sad face emoji to the video titled ‘The reason Selena was always skinny when she was Justin Bieber’s couple’. The author of the video responded with the following message: “It cannot be”, referring to the surprise that the actress herself participated in the debate.

Later the followers began to comment and speculate about the relationship of Selena Gomez’s weight and her love story with Justin Bieber. One of her fans wrote: “Justin screwed up. I still love you. I’ll always be Jelena’s <3," to which Selena replied, "No honey. He is more of models. I'm too normal."

This is not the first time that Selena Gomez has spoken publicly about her relationship with Bieber and her constant weight fluctuations. The 30-year-old actress has explained her relationship with food on her social networks. «Look, I try to be thin but then I go to Jack in the Box and order four tacos, three egg rolls, some cello rings and a spicy chicken sandwich. But honestly I don’t care about my weight, people are going to criticize me just the same. For being too big, for being too small… For not fitting in. Meh meh meh meh.” On another occasion, Selena said: ‘” I’ve noticed that people attack me because of my weight. But the truth is that it fluctuates. It depends a lot on what’s going on in my life.”

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber had an on-off romantic relationship between 2011 and 2018. The couple broke up for good in 2018. Just a few months later, Justin Bieber married model Hailey Baldwin. “Everything was too public,” explained Selena Gomez in the documentary my mind and i from AppleTV. “I felt haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to leave behind. Then I just got over it and I wasn’t afraid anymore.”

Coping with the breakup was very difficult for Selena at the time, but in the documentary she analyzes that it ended up being something profoundly positive for her life: “I feel like I had to go through the worst heartbreak possible and then forget everything the first time, it was very confused. But I think it was necessary for it to happen and in the end it was the best thing that ever happened to me.”