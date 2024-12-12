Selena Gomez has announced her engagement to music producer Benny Blanco. He has done it through social networks and using the ring that his partner has presumably given him for the occasion, a precious jewel that already looks on one of his fingers.

The announcement comes after a relationship that has lasted more than a year. On Instagram, the artist has shared images of her ring with the phrase ‘Eternity begins now’responded immediately by her future husband: “Wait, that’s my wife!”.

A news to which those closest to him have reacted, such as his family, who describes the relationship as “genuine and promising”, and friends such as the singer Taylor Swift, who has written “yes, I’ll be the flower girl”by way of congratulations.

The actress, currently very popular for being part of the film Emilia Pérez, has received criticism for his Spanish on the tape, for which he has apologized. ““I did the best I could.”he noted recently.

Although her last name is Gómez, this actress and pop star was born in Texas. His native language is English, he doesn’t know a word of Spanish, and yet most of his dialogues are in Emilia Perez They belong to the latter language. It is what leads to his diction is, to say the least, strangeand while Audiard’s musical is positioning itself as frontrunner at the Oscars (it recently swept the European Film Awards), more and more people are showing their strangeness.

“I’m sorry, I did the best I could with the time they gave me. That doesn’t take away how much I worked and all the heart I put into the film“, responded the artist to the criticism that was poured out on her in a podcast.