5 million people in the world suffer from this autoimmune rheumatological pathology, 60 thousand in Italy. It mainly affects women of childbearing age

Selena Gomez ready to tell, in detail, her coexistence with systemic lupus erythematosus. And she does it through an entire episode of the docu-series Dear…, on AppleTV+. The actress/singer has been making her condition public for nearly a decade. The severe form that struck her even forced her to undergo a kidney transplant. Gomez is keen to make fans aware of how the disease, for example, requires the intake of drugs that affect her weight also due to water retention. I prefer to take care of myself and my health she always said, even when her condition forced her to cancel important work commitments, such as world tours. At thirty, Selena Gomez has the distinction of being the most followed woman on Instagram with 400 million followers, which continue to rise. For her, the former Disney starlet doesn’t use social profiles just for self-promotion: in fact, they are often amplifiers of social messages that start from her personal experiences, including body shaming and health problems.

But what is systemic lupus erythematosus? How does it manifest itself? What are the treatments to counter it? It is a chronic rheumatological disease, autoimmune – that is, the altered immune system, therefore the antibodies, which have the task of defending us from external factors such as bacteria or viruses, mistakenly "attack" one's body – and



systemic as it can affect various organs and systems, such as the skin, joints, heart, kidneys, brain.



On the occasion of world day of Lupus, which occurs on May 10, on the initiative of the World Lupus Federation, a global coalition of patient associations, aims to spread awareness of this disabling pathology and the impact it has on those affected, who are sometimes still victims of stigma, also because in many cases lupus is still mistakenly considered contagious, especially when it presents with skin rashes including the typical butterfly manifestation on the face and with erythematous lesions (in areas exposed to the sun).

He prefers women There are over 5 million people affected by Lupus in the world, about 60 thousand in Italy. Nine out of ten people are women. The disease, which often develops between the ages of 15 and 44 and is lifelong, can cause inflammation and pain anywhere in the body. The causes are not yet known, but several studies have shown that Lupus depends on a combination of genetic, environmental and hormonal factors; moreover, factors such as, for example, infections, excessive exposure to the sun, cigarette smoke, some medicines, traumas, wounds, stressful psychological shocks can play a role in triggering the autoimmune process that leads to the development of the disease.

Lupus symptoms come and go, change over time, making lupus difficult to diagnose. Among the most common alarm bells are i joint pain, rashes, overwhelming tiredness and fever that lasts for days or weeks. In the presence of these symptoms, it is advisable to speak immediately with the family doctor, who will be able to prescribe specific tests and a rheumatological visit. Early diagnosis allows for timely action.

Therapies Even if there is no definitive therapy that allows you to heal, today thanks to scientific progress treatments are available that can reduce and keep symptoms under control, improving patients’ quality of life.

Accessing treatment and medications continues to be a significant challenge for people with lupus around the world. A recent survey by World Lupus Federation found that in the last twelve months, one in four interviewees has had medical treatment late or has not received it at all, mainly due to waiting times but also to costs. These people have experienced multiple flare-ups of the disease, i.e. the main symptoms of lupus, such as pain and inflammation, have worsened.

