At 30, Selena Gomez knows well what it’s like to be exposed to the opinions of others. She at 11 she began to appear on television in the children’s program Barney & Friends, At 15, he found success as the protagonist of the Disney series Wizards of Waverly Place and on Instagram it adds the unfathomable figure of 371 million followers. “Being exposed to media attention from such an early age undoubtedly carries a lot of pressure,” she explained in an interview with S Fashion 2021, when she introduced her beauty brand, Rare. Her constant comments about her physique have contributed to increasing that pressure throughout her career, she recognized then: «Every day I hear, every day, that I am not good enough. sexy or cool, so I wanted to make a mark to encourage each and every person to be who they are and to try to take all that unwanted pressure off.”

The Texan actress, singer and businesswoman has repeatedly spoken about her mental health problems (she has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, as she recounted in her 2o22 documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me) and has defended himself against criticism of his weight changes. On January 11, he faced such comments for the last time. Gomez attended the Golden Globes, nominated for best television actress in a musical or comedy series for her role as Mabel Mora in the series Only murders in the building, issued in Spain by Disney +. She attended the gala held in Los Angeles accompanied by her little sister Gracie Teefey and dressed in a Valentino puff-sleeved velvet model. She did not receive the award, which she took Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary, but she did star in a debate on social networks, which she settled by sharing an Instagram direct in the car with her sister in which she said with a smile “I’m a little fat right now because I had fun during the holidays”, along with that nine-year-old Gracie would enthusiastically reply “Yes!”

“To everyone who is talking about their weight. Do you remember that she had a kidney transplant due to lupus, right? », lamented one of her followers in the comments on the photos of that night that Gomez herself shared on her Instagram account. Another person encouraged her to ignore her constant criticism of her body: “You don’t have to respond to these haters They say you’ve gained weight because you don’t owe them any explanation. Unfortunately, the industry cares more about the image than the interior. And you’re perfect just the way you are, no matter how much you weigh.” In September 2017 Gomez announced that she had received a kidney transplant, an organ that she had damaged by lupus, an autoimmune disease that attacks healthy tissues and that the actress has suffered for years. In 2019 she explained in the podcast Giving Back Generation that the medication he takes for his ailment has affected his metabolism: «I have to deal with a lot of health issues, and that’s when I’ve really started to notice the body image stuff more.” But her weight changes do not have their origin there, she herself has recognized that it fluctuates according to the emotional moments she is going through. In fact, a video titled The reason why Selena was always skinny when she was a couple with Justin Bieber went viral late last year and Gomez commented in a post on TikTok of the video that the physicist had a lot to say about his relationship with the Canadian singer (which spanned intermittently between 2010 and 2018): “He is more of a model. I’m too normal.”



The interpreter has had to deal throughout her career with the effects on her mental health caused by the constant scrutiny of her image. «I try to be thin, but then I go to Jack in the Box and order four tacos, three rolls egg, some onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich. But honestly I don’t care about my weight, people are going to criticize me anyway. For being too big, for being too small… For not fitting in,” Gomez commented a few years ago in a video with which he tried to send a message of self-acceptance. This effort has become a constant for her, amplified by the predicament of her comments on her different social networks, due to her multimillion-dollar number of followers: in August 2022 posed in a swimsuit on a boat and when a friend told her to put her belly in for the video she replied that she was not going to, because “real bellies are back,” she said.

“The beauty myth is an obsession with physical perfection that traps the modern woman in an endless cycle of hopelessness, self-consciousness, and self-loathing as she tries to meet society’s impossible definition of flawless beauty. I chose to take care of myself because I want to, not to prove anything to anyone”, the actress argued in 2018 while sharing a video on her Instagram, aware of the problems that reflecting on the physical can lead to in a society where the image continues to be key, although they are trying to break canons and present a real diversity. “The pressure to be confident is very high because beauty standards are also very unrealistic. The fashion and beauty industry are trying to persuade us by saying that everything works around being comfortable in your own skin (…) But, at the same time, they send us messages with their beauty standards, which are increasingly severe and more intense. So there is this contradictory situation. It is a real tension and women have to deal with it, subjected to all these ideals that are really difficult to achieve, “they explained in an interview with S Fashion Rosalind Gill and Shani Orgad, authors of the book Confidence Culturein which they analyzed how the culture of self-confidence can negatively affect the perception that women have of their challenges and adversities.

Selena Gomez does not shy away from this conversation and whenever she can, she explains the paradoxes she lives and comments on the changes her body is going through at different times in her life. “Since I have the platform that I have, it’s like I’m sacrificing a little for the greater good,” she said in rolling stones last November, when he revealed why he wanted to make the documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Mand. In this 2023, after his Golden Globe nomination, his projects do not stop: she continues working on her beauty brand, she has just announced that she is already filming the third season of Only murders in the building, with the star signing of Meryl Streep, and has announced that he is already preparing the songs for his next album (his fourth studio work).

