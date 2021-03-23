Selena Gómez reaffirmed her friendship with Taylor Swift with photos shared on social networks. As is known, both musical artists have known each other for more than 10 years.

The “Lose you to love me” singer, who recently premiered songs in Spanish, expressed how much she misses the recent Grammy winner.

Due to mobilization restrictions due to the pandemic and the projects they are working on, both have not been able to meet again. However, the film producer decided to remember her with unpublished snapshots taken from the trunk of memories.

“Missing this (girl),” wrote Selena Gomez in the description of the image. In the photo, they are accompanied by a cute dark-eared cat.

Both artists smile in the photo of the memory. Photo: capture / Instagram

Does Selena Gomez want to retire from music?

In an interview with Vogue magazine, Selena Gomez slipped the possibility of stepping aside in the industry in the near future. This, due to the criticism received on Instagram after the launch of his new album.

“It’s hard to keep making music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously. I’ve had moments where I’ve been like ‘What’s the point, why do I keep doing this?’; on ‘Lose You to Love Me’ I felt like it was the best song I had ever released, and for some people, it still wasn’t enough, “said the artist.

“I think there are many people who enjoy my music, and for that I am very grateful, that is why I keep going, but I think the next time I make an album it will be different. I want to try it one last time before I retire from music, “he added.

Selena Gomez, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.