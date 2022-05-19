singer and actress Selena Gomez and the first lady of the United States participated in the first Youth Action mental health forum, organized by MTV Entertainment at the White House on May 18.

The workshops aim to enable people to identify their emotions, whether they are joy or sadness. In this sense, they have created a web page with an interactive method in order for young people to determine the emotions and situations they are going through. Added to this, they offer a personal help channel or for a friend.

Selena Gómez has spoken openly on several occasions about her anxiety problems as a result of the lupus disease she suffers from.

Who were the exponents in the mental health forum?

Various specialists were present at the forum, such as Dr. Vivek Murthy, surgeon general of the United States, and the young Mexican-American psychologist Juan Acosta, speaker, LGBTQ+ activist and co-author with Lady Gaga of Channel kindness.

In addition, 30 young people from different realities participated, immigrants, children of immigrants, neurodiverse and transgender from 18 to 29 years old.

mental health is health

Youth Action was managed by MTV in coordination with the Biden-Harris Administration and numerous mental health organizations. With the slogan “Mental health is health”, it seeks to spread its importance and capture the attention of the media and programs to reach more people.

It will run through Thursday, May 19, and is made up of skill-building workshops, as well as brainstorming sessions led by industry and activist professionals. It will also feature talks by well-known figures and the Government.