Selena Gomez Y haley bieber caused great surprise by showing off together in affectionate scenes during the event of the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. The photographs that have them as protagonists have gone around the world in just a few hours and their thousands of fans are already commenting on it.

The two stars had a blast last Saturday, October 15, posing together for a series of snaps captured by BTS’s professional party photographer Tyrell Hampton. In the images viralized on social networks, both are very smiling and even share a warm hug.

The two wore their best clothes at the ceremony in the middle of the Oscar season. Selena wore an elegant black suit with satin lapels and flared pants, while Hailey opted for a strapless dress from the Saint Laurent collection, which had torso parts and ruched details.

Selena Gomez was a former partner of Justin Bieber, who is now married to Hailey Baldwin. Photo: Instagram

In this way, public figures ruled out some kind of enmity between them, especially since, two weeks ago, Hailey referred, for the first time, to the media romance between Selena Gomez and her now husband, Justin Bieber.

In an interview with the podcast “Call her daddy”, she ruled out having interfered in that affair; However, she did claim to have felt people’s hatred for allegedly having caused the separation between the author of “Hands to myself” and the Canadian artist.

Users react to photos of Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber

Before the diffusion of the photographs between the two celebrities, the reactions of hundreds of netizens were immediate, since they did not imagine that a meeting of this type could occur and even less in the friendly way in which it occurred.

Most of the users and followers of Selena and Hailey applauded seeing them so united and had only words of admiration and joy to see that their two idols left their resentments in the past. Also, there were those who made funny memes for the unusual occasion.

Selena and Hailey caused a furore with tender photos during the Oscars event. Photo: Twitter capture

