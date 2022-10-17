They swept! The names of Selena Gomez Y haley bieber They became a trend on the afternoon of this October 16, due to the viralization of some photographs in which they appeared together very smiling and even hugging each other during their time at the Academy Museum Gala.

Recall that the singer of “Magic” had a resounding romantic relationship with Justin Bieber in the past and when it came to an end, it was rumored that their separation would have been caused by Hailey. For this reason, for a long time, the model received multiple attacks and qualifiers, but now all that seems to have been left behind for both of them.

Of course, the fact did not go unnoticed by its thousands of fans, who, seeing the snapshots online, left all kinds of comments, some of them making fun of the situation (in a good way) and others applauding their union after a long time.

Users react to photos of Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber

Through social networks, dozens of users did not hesitate to comment on this new possible friendship between celebrities and emphasized how tender their effusive hugs were. They also applauded the fact that they have put aside their differences, which would have started with a man.

Selena and Hailey caused a furore with tender photographs during the Oscars event Photo: Twitter

The memes that generated the photos between Selena and Hailey. Photo: Twitter

Who is the photographer who captured Selena and Hailey?

The photographer who captured the precise moment when public figures dared to pose was Tyrell Hampton. In addition to being recognized in the world of entertainment, he works as a filmmaker.

According to the website that shows his portfolio of photographs to artists, his work shows moments of joy and unbridled exuberance. The young man has had the opportunity to take snapshots of Lizzo, Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, among others.