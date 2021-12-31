Selena Gomez Y Cara delevingne they are more united than ever. The actresses have caused a stir by revealing that they have made an identical tattoo with which they mark their friendship for life. The “Who Said” singer’s bond with the supermodel is such that they were even caught kissing during a Knicks game.

Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne mark their friendship forever

The news of the tattoos came from artist Keith Scott McCurdy of Bang Bang studio in New York. The tattoo artist initially shared the work she did on Selena Gomez’s back on his Instagram account.

“Watercolor on Selena Gomez,” she captioned the image. “Thank you for always being wonderful ”, he concluded. The picture showed that The Wizards of Waverly Place star had a rose tattooed on his upper back. The artistic effect of the flower makes it seem that it is dripping on the artist’s skin, who has more than 15 tattoos, which have been only black and of a simpler design.

Selena Gomez has had most of her tattoos done at the Bang Bang studio in New York. Photo: Bang bang tattoo

The next day, Keith even more surprised fans of the famous by making public through a video that the 29-year-old model made one to match. Cara’s is located on her right side, at the level of her ribs.

“Coinciding with Cara Delevingne” McCurdy wrote in the post description. “I had a lot of fun doing these tattoos, thank you for always trusting me, Cara. For your information, I did not tell you until the end that these were my first watercolor tattoos, “he joked with his followers.

Cara Delevingne will share a screen with Selena Gomez

It was recently revealed that Cara to join the cast of Only Murders in the Building for the second season. In this Star plus series, Selena shares a screen with the legendary comedian Steve Martin.