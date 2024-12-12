Wedding is coming in Hollywood. At 32 years old, Selena Gómez has announced through Instagram, which is how these things are done now, that gets married. The lucky one in Benny Blancowhom he met a little over a year ago, a time that has been enough to believe in love again. And the girl is already wearing an engagement ring with a message: «Forever begins now».

The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star is overjoyed and has shared a few photos of herself admiring the new accessory that he wears on his left ring finger while sitting on a picnic blanket. Also a selfie with a face of ecstasy. And there’s one more image with the groom, 36, hugging his new fiancée while sitting at the base of a closet with Selena Gomez showing off her new jewelry again. Because that’s what love is.

“Hey, wait… That’s my wife,” the record producer writes in a comment. And in an Instagram Story, Selena Gomez shares a video of herself with someone and her left hand shaking as she reaches for her phone. «!yes to this“he proclaims.

An unforgettable year for Selena and Benny

The news puts a brilliant culmination to an unforgettable year for both. At the beginning of the year, Benny Blanco launched a cookbook‘Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends’, which was a hit. Meanwhile, Selena Gómez got both nominations for the Golden Globes for her work in ‘Only Murders’ and her recent role in ‘Emilia Pérez’.









It was just a year ago when the couple went public with their relationship after Selena Gomez posted a series of photos from a trip to New York, including an image of she kissing her new boyfriend. In a comment, which she later deleted, the Rare Beauty founder suggested that the two had already been dating for six months.

In an interview with ‘Time’ published in May, Selena Gomez talked about how her romance with Benny Blanco began and commented that although At first I only considered him as a friend.then discovered that his feelings went further after attending a birthday party and getting to know his partner better. «It just happens when you least expect it.», Gomez would say. However, he would also clarify that “he is not my only source of happiness.”

That same month, Benny Blanco shared some details of their relationship on the Howard Stern show. «She’s the coolest, the nicest, the sweetest», said Benny Blanco in the interview. “She’s really my best friend,” he added. When they asked him about having children, the boy did not hesitate for a moment: “That is my next goal.” Then Stern suggested, “I’m predicting marriage.” and the groom clarified: “You and me.” “I don’t know a world where it could be better than this,” he summarized.

Next thing, have a child

In September, Selana Gomez revealed that she cannot carry a pregnancy on her own due to “many medical problems», but she intends to become a mother one day. “I was alone for five years,” she recalled about the possibility of adopting a child if she was still single at 35 years old.

In the interview with ‘Time’, Selena Gómez spoke about how comforting it is to have a partner who He is not bothered by the displays of hate on the networksespecially since the actress herself is one of the most followed women on Instagram.

«I know what people can hurt the people I love. My own fans, who I adore and feel have shaped who I am, tell me the most hurtful things about how I live my life. But he has the necessary strength so that none of that noise disturbs him. He is truly impressive and I cherish every moment I spend with him.. “I don’t know what the future holds for him, but I do know that he won’t be going anywhere in the near future,” he said.