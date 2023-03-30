Used to make fun of the most sensitive topics and sensitive in order to get reactions and followers It is how the controversial blogger and influencer from Veracruz Yeri Mua has continued to be present in social media trends, and this time is no exception.

Taking advantage of the courage that can arouse among fans by make fun of some celebrity who can no longer defend themselves It is how the sovereign of the Veracruz Carnival 2022 has sought to attract the attention of internet users. During the death of the actor, comedian and presenter Xavier López ‘Chabelo’ He made a controversial comment about it, and now he is going against more deceased music legends such as the ‘queen of tex-mex’ Selena Quintanilla and soon Jenni Rivera.

Arguing that he made a kind of “tribute” to the memory of the interpreter of jalopy, The guy from apartment 512 and As the flower is how Yeri Mua decided characterizeon Wednesday, March 29, as the extinct singer selena quintanilla. However, that has not been the reason that has awakened the fury of Instagram usersif not a statement, that it has been taken as a dishonor to the famous deceased.

A photo album, with four snapshots in which Yeri Mua can be seen wearing a bright and daring version of the jumpsuit that characterized Selena, was the one shared by the blogger and beauty blogger, without bittering her album description It was the one that unleashed the fury on social networks.

Selena after she was given her romp in apartment 512,” Yeri Mua wrote alongside the photos showing off her portrayal of Selena with a plunging neckline outside of her original outfit.

Yeri Mua with her comment about Selena sparked the fury of social networks/ Photo: Instagram @yerimua.

From this some personalities of social networks quickly began to praise the veracruzanahowever, it was also possible to see the reactions on the part of angry selena fans with the comment that has been described as out of place.

What a fart with the description and the lack of respect. Don’t suck!”, “If you are going to talk about Selena, let her speak well, not slander or say things like that kind of romp. She thinks that Selena was the same as her, well no, there are levels”, “But Selena was talented”, “Selena twisting in the same sky, that there is no comparison with her”, “I have never commented, but I think that It is disrespectful to Selena’s memory, what a pity that she expresses herself in that way”, “But this Selena has skinny legs”, “Really, how disrespectful towards Selena Quintanilla. If you’re going to talk about Selena well, don’t go around smearing her by saying that kind of thing”, “You wish Selena had been an easy thong like you and your cottage cheese. And that you look like not even in your dreams. You lack body queen. There are levels and you are far below her”, “Doña Florinda Meza!”, “Selena does not have any resemblance to you, she was not a vulgar, foul-mouthed and prostitute person, on the contrary, she was a loving person. Everyone is free to dress as they want, but I think you don’t have to dirty her memory “, are some of the many reactions that have been seen in Yeri Mua’s publication.

Some of the many reactions that Yeri Mua has received from users annoyed by her comment related to Selena Quintanilla/ Photo: Instagram @yerimua.

Quite a few users have rejected the publication, beyond the resemblance or representation made by the content creator, but rather because of the description she gave her photos with a desire to generate controversy and take advantage of getting reactions at all costs.

For a while now it has been seen that Yeri Mua is alluding to the sense of arousing anger and with controversial topics so that people react in their publications.

However, it should also be noted that despite the annoyance of many for the description of the deceased artist, its publication exceeds the 647 thousand likes and include likes from Arigameplays, Ovi, Karely Ruiz, Naim Darrechi, Ricardo Peralta, La Jose, Daniel Fraga, Luis Díaz, la Bebeshita, and many more users.

From the above, it can be deduced that the content creator’s controversial intention has worked out quite well for her, taking into account the number of likes she has obtained just 17 hours after she released her album, although the likes are also subjective.