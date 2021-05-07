There is no doubt that one of the most watched Netflix series is the second part of the Selena biopic. Each episode shows everything the ‘Queen of tex-mex’ went through to reach stardom.

In addition, you can see what happened behind the singer’s best-known songs, as is the case with the single “No me left anymore”, one of the most remembered by the singer’s fans.

The story of “I have no more”

The song is the third from Selena’s fourth album, titled Forbidden love. The single was written by Ricky Vela , keyboardist who joined the group Selena and the Dinos in 1985 until the singer’s tragic death in 1995.

Vela composed the song for Suzette (Selena’s sister), with whom he was in love, after she married Billy Arriaga in September 1993.

Abraham Quintanilla, father of Selena and Suzette, commented in an interview with Billboard that he knew the keyboardist’s feelings for his daughter and encouraged him to declare his love for her.

“He was a very shy, introverted person. And he liked my other daughter, Suzette, the drummer and I know Ricky liked me because he told me so, and I was joking with Ricky and saying, ‘Hey, Ricky, do you like her? Talk with her!’ and it did not.

The video clip of “I have no more” it was recorded in October 1994. That same year it received the award for music video of the year at the Billboard Latin Music Awards. The track received two Broadcast Music honors, including song of the year.

In the second season of Selena: The Series, you can see when Ricky Vela (Hunter Reese Peña), the band’s keyboardist and composer of this song, sheds some tears when the ‘Queen of tex-mex’ interprets “I don’t fit more”.