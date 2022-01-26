Selena (14) is regularly bullied, beaten and verbally abused by neighborhood girls. Together with two other Rotterdam children, she takes center stage in the documentary Mondig Zuid. They each struggle with growing up in their own way. “Every time I’m on my own, nobody comes to help me.”
#Selena #girls #neighborhood #start #filming #hit
Football podcast | ‘There really is a phenomenon in Brian Brobbey’
Ajax is lucky in an accident. Now that Haller has been eliminated from the Africa Cup, the striker problem seems...
Leave a Reply