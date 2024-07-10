The sector points out that the measure would make it difficult to renew the fleet, which is encouraged by the national emissions control program

The automotive industry points out that the IS (Selective Tax) for vehicles goes against what the logic of the Proconve (Program for Controlling Air Pollution by Motor Vehicles), of the Conama (National Environmental Council). Since 1986, the program has determined changes in production, phase by phase, requiring that cars leave the factory with reduced emission standards.

Vehicles – except trucks over 5 tons – were included on Thursday (4.Jul.2024) in the list of products that will be subject to IS, according to the substitute text of complementary bill 68/2024 to regulate part of the tax reform. Here is the full (PDF – 4 Mb). The topic is still under debate in the National Congress and should be voted on this week.

According to Anfavea (National Association of Automotive Vehicle Manufacturers), newer cars with more sophisticated environmental technologies are expected to become more expensive with the inclusion of vehicles in the new taxation, which foresees taxing products that are potentially harmful to the environment and health.

As a result, the new tax should discourage people from replacing older, more polluting vehicles with newer cars that use technologies that comply with the Proconve regulations and that allow them to operate with fewer emissions. According to the entity, a car manufactured 23 years ago pollutes 20 times more than a brand new one.

To the most recent phases of the program, called L7 – which came into force in 2022 – and L8 – which will come into force in 2025 – impose even more restrictions on maximum emissions limits.

Decarbonization in check

With the Selective Tax, cars powered by biofuels and electrified vehicles will be taxed, a move that is contrary to the recent industrial policies announced by the federal government. To move (Green Mobility and Innovation), for example, is a program that has, among its measures, financial credits for those who invest in research, development and technological production that contribute to the decarbonization of the vehicle fleet. The Selective Tax goes in the opposite direction.

The tax was designed to reduce the consumption of products considered harmful to health and the environment. By adopting this measure, the country will be going against the grain, making it clear that there is a complete contradiction between the objectives of the proposal and the results that will be achieved in practice. For the industry, Brazilian taxpayers already pay more taxes than they should for polluted air.

Economic impact

In addition to the issue of environmental contradictions, the industry highlights that the new tax could impact the sector, which has R$130 billion in investments announced by automakers for the coming years. The data is from report card Anfavea’s Performance of the Brazilian Automotive Industry in the 1st half of 2024.

According to the Anfavea Yearbook By 2024, the sector directly and indirectly employs 1.2 million people in the country and has a 20% share in the industrial GDP (Gross Domestic Product). In addition, it provided R$93 billion in revenue to the public coffers through direct taxes in 2022 alone.

For the entity, the adoption of the Selective Tax on vehicles could discourage not only new investments, but also jeopardize the development of the industry, with a possible reduction in car sales in the country. Given the economic size of the sector, this could potentially cause a drop in production, job openings and GDP.

According to the industry, after so many years fighting for the reduction of IPI (Tax on Industrialized Products), it makes no sense to create the Selective Tax, an additional tax, which would be added to the VAT (Value Added Tax) – a unified tax created in the reform –, making it even more difficult for a significant portion of the population to purchase vehicles.

The industry points out that the price increase resulting from the new tax could even increase the price of used cars, due to the increase in demand. It also highlights that the increase in cost will affect vehicles used in public services, such as ambulances and fire trucks, as well as those used by many small businesses, such as school vans and vans.

For the entity, by inhibiting consumers’ access to new cars, this additional tax becomes a setback. If one of the merits of the tax reform is to reduce the complexity and cost of tax calculation, this new tax goes in the opposite direction.

This content was produced and paid for by Anfavea (National Association of Automotive Vehicle Manufacturers).