Misophonia sufferers feel “trapped” or even “helpless” and it can often lead to a breakdown in relationships and friendships.

Chewing is not the only cause of the condition, there are other causes such as snoring and the sound of breathing.

Until very recently, patients lived in silence with the condition because it is not well understood, and it was not given a name until 2001.

“Misophonia is more than just being annoyed by certain sounds, it’s about feeling trapped or helpless,” says psychology professor Jane Gregory from Oxford University.

The study, conducted by the University of Oxford and King’s College London, interviewed a group of 772 adults in the United Kingdom.

They were asked to rate their feelings about several different everyday sounds.

It found 142 cases of “significant symptoms” of misophonia, or about 18.4 percent.