One of the measures that Madrid considers to reduce the spread of COVID-19 goes through the selective confinement. The Spanish capital can take example of the provisions taken in four neighborhoods of Palma de Mallorca: They are Gotleu, Can Capes, La Soledat Nord and Son Canals.

So, since last Friday at ten o’clock at night, about 23,000 residents of these areas located to the east of the city, adopted new rules within a perimeter drawn on paper, although not physically delimited. The residents they can’t abandon it except for exceptional cases, such as going to work, taking the children to class or going to the doctor.

Limitations they also affect shops and restaurants, whose capacities have been reduced by half. Likewise, meetings of people cannot exceed five people, they have religious services suspended and all the shops must be closed at ten of the night.

Bad epidemiological evolution

The decision to partially isolate these Majorcan areas it was taken by the evolution of the disease and after assessing a series of worrying indicators. Among them was the accumulation of positives in the same building or home, which were repeated in numerous homes and increased the risk of community transmission.

The goal of these limitations is reduce the risk of virus transmission by reducing contacts from each person. Has planned finish on Sunday 27, but it can be extended if the situation does not improve epidemiology of neighborhoods.